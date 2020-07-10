Stillwater

Board names interim superintendent

Afton-Lakeland Elementary School Principal Malinda Lansfeldt became interim superintendent of the Stillwater Area Public Schools on July 2, following a vote of the school board in late June.

Lansfeldt replaces Superintendent Denise Pontrelli, who was removed from office after the board approved a separation agreement. The majority cited a breakdown in trust and communication with Pontrelli, who was hired in 2015.

The board voted 5-0 for Lansfeldt, with Mark Burns and Jennifer Pelletier abstaining. Lansfeldt told the board she would like to return to her position at Afton-Lakeland when she's done serving as interim superintendent. Her contract lasts until July 1, 2021, but board members indicated they may name a permanent superintendent before then.

Matt McKinney

MINNETONKA

Wiersum elected League president

Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum last month was elected president of the League of Minnesota Cities at the organization's annual business meeting, attended remotely by city officials throughout the state.

Wiersum, who succeeds Hopkins City Manager Mike Mornson, will serve as president through next June. He said city leaders will be grappling in the coming year with challenges that include COVID-19 and racial disparities.

Wiersum was elected Minnetonka mayor in 2017 after serving 15 years on the City Council. He is CEO and owner of a business consulting group.

The League represents more than 830 member cities, providing advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management and other services.

KATY READ

Ramsey

Resignation prompts special election

Ramsey City Council Member Nadine Heinrich will step down Tuesday from her First Ward seat, having announced her resignation last month because her family was moving out of state for her husband's work.

The city will hold a special election to fill her seat on Feb. 9, the next authorized date for a special election under state law. The filing period for candidates begins July 28 and closes Aug. 11; if more than three candidates file for the seat, a primary election will be held Nov. 3.

Heinrich, a stay-at-home mom who has a degree in early childhood education from Metropolitan State University and has worked for the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, was elected to a four-year council term in 2018.

KIM HYATT

Rosemount

Council OKs city's first microbrewery

Rosemount soon will have its first microbrewery and taproom, following City Council action last month.

The council approved a plan by landowner David Schmitz to divide his 20-acre parcel in rural Rosemount into two lots and build a microbrewery in an area zoned agricultural. The brewery, to be called North 20, will be located at 12296 Bacardi Av., about a mile southeast of Lebanon Hills Regional Park and two miles north of UMore Park.

The microbrewery plan drew opposition from some neighbors, who said the development would diminish the area's agrarian character, increase traffic, strain water resources and create noise.

ERIN ADLER