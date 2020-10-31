Richfield
City's first dog park to open on south side
Richfield city leaders will open the city's first off-leash dog park Thursday at Roosevelt Park. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the first 25 dogs will be given "pooch-friendly goodie bags."
The fully enclosed dog park will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and offer grooming stations, fire hydrants, waste stations, picnic tables and areas for both big and small breeds. A city dog license will be required to use the park.
Amy Markle, Richfield's recreation services director, said in a news release that during the pandemic, "It has become evident that dog walking is a big way our residents use our parks." Roosevelt Park is at 7644 4th Av., with parking off E. 77th Street.
Erin Adler
Woodbury
Fair Haven will be new name for park
Bailey Lake Park has been renamed Fair Haven Park after its adjacent neighborhood to make it easier to find, following a decision by the Woodbury City Council.
The growth of neighborhoods in the area made the park feel distant from the lake it was named for, said Parks and Recreation Director Michelle Okada. Naming parks after a nearby development is common practice in Woodbury. "Wayfinding is a big component of it," she said.
City leaders had considered the name Red Pine Park after the state tree, but dropped the idea when it was determined the park was populated primarily by Scotch pines. The 4.5-acre park is near Dale Road and Woodbury Drive.
SHANNON PRATHER
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS
Affordable complex opens for families
Inver Grove Heights leaders and housing advocates celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of Cahill Place, the first permanent supportive housing development for families in Dakota County.
The 40-unit complex, which will offer on-site support services with the help of Dakota County, was opened to tenants starting Oct. 1. The $13 million project was financed through the state, county and Metropolitan Council, and developer Center City Housing Corp. will manage the complex.
The project was approved two years ago by the City Council and built on land owned by adjacent River Heights Vineyard Church, which will supply volunteers for the site.
KEVIN DUCHSCHERE
ANOKA COUNTY
Board OKs $372K air cleaning system
More than a dozen Anoka County buildings will be equipped with a new indoor air cleaning system used by Mayo Clinic and the local school district to neutralize the coronavirus.
Following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the County Board approved adding the Global Plasma Solutions system to its existing heating and air conditioning system in 14 heavily used county buildings, including the Government Center, sheriff's department, jail, juvenile center and medical examiner's office. License centers won't be outfitted with the system because those buildings are leased, not county-owned.
The $372,340 system will be installed by Dec. 1, the deadline to use federal CARES Act funding. Board Chairman Scott Schulte said the system will deal not only with the coronavirus but also combat the flu and allergens.
Kim Hyatt