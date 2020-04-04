The Lakeville City Council discussed last week whether to hold a referendum this year to fund several parks and recreation projects, but it decided in the end to wait until an upcoming work session to decide.

A survey by the Baker Tilly firm showed that 58% of 400 randomly selected registered voters would support a $75 annual property tax increase on an average-priced $330,000 home, bringing in $29.2 million, but that a majority wouldn’t support a $100 hike.

Several council members wondered how the emotional and financial impact of COVID-19 might affect voters’ appetite for a tax hike. Mayor Doug Anderson said parks have seen more activity of late.

Erin Adler

ST. LOUIS PARK

Rain garden program gets Legacy grant

St. Louis Park has received a state grant to help up to 20 residents design and install rain gardens on their property.

The gardens, which cost $100 to $200 apiece to build, reduce stormwater runoff.

The $12,400 Clean Water, Land and Legacy grant will help pay for the gardens along with funds from the city’s Rainwater Rewards program, which helps residents develop stormwater projects.

Participating homeowners will pay $50 for a design consultation by nonprofit Metro Blooms, and crews from the Conservation Corps of Minnesota will construct the gardens. Residents add the plants.

Interested homeowners may e-mail water resources manager Erick Francis at efrancis@stlouispark.org.

KATY READ

Anoka County

County sets four paperwork drop-offs

With county buildings closed until at least May 4 due to the pandemic, Anoka County has created four drop-off locations for paperwork that needs to be processed, such as financial assistance forms and property taxes.

Sites include three Anoka County Library branches, otherwise closed: Johnsville, 12461 Oak Park Blvd., Blaine; Mississippi, NE. 410 Mississippi St., Fridley; and North Central Library, 17565 NE. Central Av., Ham Lake.

Paperwork also can be dropped off at Ramsey City Hall, 7550 NW. Sunwood Drive, where people may use the drive-through lane behind the building on Veterans Drive.

Paperwork also can be mailed to the Anoka County Government Center, 2100 3rd Av., Anoka. Paperwork that involves a petition or claim should be sent to the county attorney.

KIM HYATT

Ramsey County

Parks departments put programs online

Parks departments in Ramsey County have created online programming and activities in response to closings and cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roseville has launched “At Home With Roseville Parks and Recreation,” featuring weekly challenges, health and wellness tips, and youth activities. New posts will go on the Roseville Parks & Recreation Facebook page and on Twitter at @RosevilleParks.

Ramsey County’s Tamarack Nature Center in White Bear Township is posting online programming through its Facebook page. Though the nature center will remain closed through at least May 1, the public may continue to use trails. Dogs, bikes, scooters and skateboards aren’t permitted on Tamarack’s trails.

Shannon Prather