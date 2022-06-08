A rarely produced Stephen Sondheim musical, a beloved classic and two brand-new shows highlight the 25th-anniversary season of Theater Latté Da.

Under the direction of co-founder Peter Rothstein, "Merrily We Roll Along" kicks off the season Sept. 21. A flop on Broadway, the show traces — in reverse chronology — the careers and lives of three creative friends. It has found new fans in recent stagings, including a British one admired by Sondheim, who wrote the show with George Furth. Featuring "Not a Day Goes By" and "Old Friends," it was also produced by the Guthrie Theater in 2001. The cast will include Reese Britts, Becca Hart and Vie Boheme.

A new holiday show, starring Joy Dolo and Bradley Greenwald, features friends gathering at a pub to share stories and songs. "Christmas at the Local," directed by Rothstein and Larissa Kokernot, includes work by Dylan Thomas and Maya Angelou.

Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart's "Hello, Dolly!" opens next February, with Regina Marie Williams strapping on the iconic matchmaker's wide-brimmed hats. The supporting cast includes Sally Wingert and Reed Sigmund, directed and choreographed by Kelli Foster Warder.

Warder also directs the next show, a world premiere by Harrison David Rivers and Ted Shen. "We Shall Someday" features three generations of Black Americans, grappling with violence and oppression. Latté Da previously produced Rivers' "To Let Go and Fall."

The season concludes with the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical about a family struggling with mental illness, "Next to Normal." It will be directed by Rothstein and choreographed by Kyle Weiler, who just completed a run in "Hamilton."

The Next Festival, featuring new musical works that are being developed, returns in the summer of 2023. In addition, Latté Da's "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" will be on tour across the country this holiday season.