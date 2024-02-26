In response to intense public interest, the memorial service Wednesday for the two Burnsville police officers and the paramedic who were fatally shot during a Feb. 18 standoff will be livestreamed, officials announced Monday.

The live broadcast is among several details about the service at Grace Church in Eden Prairie that officials intend to release at a 3:30 p.m. news conference Monday outside Burnsville City Hall, where a memorial for the fallen continues to grow.

The service in the church's 4,300-seat auditorium has organizers "anticipating an unprecedented attendance," read a statement from the state Department of Public Safety (DPS).

"With limited seating available," the statement continued, "the City of Burnsville is working with the State of Minnesota to make a live broadcast available so seating will be available for family, friends, city staff and fellow law enforcement and fire and emergency medical services personnel."

Jacob Swartout, a Sergeant with Savage Police, bumps his fist against the bumper of a fallen officer's squad car Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, outside the Burnsville Police Station in Burnsville, Minnesota. "The hardest thing is not being there at the time and being able to help," Swartout said of Sunday morning's shooting call. A vigil was held for two Burnsville Police Officers and a medic who were killed Sunday morning during a domestic violence call. (Aaron Lavinsky/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS) ORG XMIT: 103876565W

The DPS also disclosed, as is custom in honor of public safety officers who have died in the line of duty, that a last call ceremony and procession of law enforcement will follow the memorial service. A last call usually involves a dispatcher announcing a fallen officer's badge number and name, followed by a moment of silence,

Anticipated traffic delays and plans for street closures near the church are expected to be provided during the news conference. Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz and Burnsville Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann are scheduled to be on hand at the media briefing to express their appreciation for the support the public has expressed for the families of the officers and the paramedic who died.

Wednesday's service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the church, located on Eden Prairie Road just south of Pioneer Trail.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is leading the investigation into the shooting, which occurred during an hours-long standoff at a home in the 12600 block of S. 33rd Avenue. The man who killed the officers and the paramedic, 38-year-old Shannon Gooden, killed himself inside his home while seven children were there.

BCA investigators seized several firearms and a large amount of ammunition at the scene. They also recovered cartridge casings that showed Gooden had fired "more than 100 rifle rounds at law enforcement and first responders," the agency said.

The deadly standoff began after police were called about "an alleged sexual assault allegation," according to a search warrant affidavit filed last Tuesday by the BCA, which has not offered a possible motive for the shooting.



















