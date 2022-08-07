Rocker Melissa Etheridge has canceled her concert set for Tuesday at Canterbury Park in Shakopee because she tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday on Twitter, she announced her situation and the cancelation of three weekend gigs: "Well, I have tested positive for #COVID19 and have been told I cannot do the show. I feel fine, just a little throat stuff. Ugh…I hate canceling shows. I'm so sorry folks. #bummer."

She also promised "I'll be back soon" but then on Sunday afternoon Canterbury announced the cancelation of its Etheridge show. The concert will not be rescheduled. Refunds are available at place of purchase.

There is no word on Etheridge's website about the status of her gigs set for Wednesday in Des Moines and Friday in Mahnomen, Minn.

This summer, Canterbury has offered a limited schedule of concerts that started in late July with Everclear. Upcoming shows are Marc Cohn on Aug 12, Gov't Mule on Aug. 16, Cloud Cult on Aug. 19, Yonder Mountain String Band on Sept. 9 and Trombone Shorty on Sept. 16.