Meet the Son Volt guitarist now teaching music to high school students, and doing landscaping on the side

A: Well, that history seems like another lifetime away, because that was, let’s see, nearly 30 years ago. I had been a social worker in my formative years until I was about 26. And then I decided I just wanted to focus on music. So, I took a variety of jobs. One of them was working at the Loring Café. I was initially a busboy, then I worked my way into a bartender position. A lot of musicians would come through, and it was during that time that I was also going down to the Uptown Bar for a thing called Picking and Grinning. Maggie MacPherson, who booked there, would invite various people to come and play like a set of three or four songs. I was learning songs, and so I went down there, and that’s the way I met a lot of musicians. I think I played a little banjo, a little fiddle and stuff. The Jayhawks took an interest in me and then I did a brief stint with the Jayhawks.