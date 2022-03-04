Minnesotans competing in the 2022 Beijing Paralympics:

BATOYUN URANCHIMEG

Wheelchair curling

Burnsville

Paralympic experience: first

Uranchimeg, a native of Mongolia, tried lots of adaptive sports after a car accident in 2000 left her paralyzed from the waist down. She enjoyed them all, but she didn't find her true athletic calling until she discovered curling six years ago. Last year Uranchimeg helped the U.S. qualify for the Paralympics with a victory in the world wheelchair B championship and a fourth-place finish at the world championships. She plays lead for the U.S. team and is one of two women on the mixed-gender squad, along with alternate Pam Wilson.

Competition schedule: Sat. vs. Slovakia (12:35 a.m.) and Great Britain (5:35 a.m.); Sun. vs. Estonia (12:35 a.m.) and Canada (7:35 p.m.); Mon. vs. Norway (5:35 a.m.) and Russia (7:35 p.m.); Tues. vs. China (5:35 a.m.); Wed. vs. Switzerland (12:35 a.m.), Latvia (5:35 a.m.) and Sweden (7:35 p.m.); March 10 vs. Korea (12:35 a.m.); March 11, semifinals (12:35 a.m.), bronze medal game (5:35 a.m.); March 12, gold medal game (12:35 a.m.).

MIKE SCHULTZ

Snowboarding

St. Cloud

Paralympic experience: second (2018)

Before he became a Paralympian, Schultz already was a fixture at the X Games, with 10 gold medals and one silver in motorsports events. Snowboarding gave him a new way to add to his trophy case. Four years after his international debut in the sport, Schultz won the gold medal in snowboard cross and took silver in banked slalom at the 2018 Paralympics. He's also won multiple world championships medals, including two silvers at the most recent worlds in January. A Litchfield native and graduate of Kimball High School, Schultz invented a prosthetic knee and foot used by adaptive action sports athletes around the world.

Competition schedule: Sun., snowboard cross (9:30 p.m.); March 11, banked slalom (10 p.m.).

AARON PIKE

Biathlon, cross-country skiing

Park Rapids

Paralympic experience: sixth (2014, 2018 winter; 2012, 2016, 2020 summer)

An athlete with no offseason, Pike enters his third Winter Paralympics only six months after a sixth-place finish in the marathon at last summer's Tokyo Games. He began his career in wheelchair track and field and added snow sports to his racing schedule in 2012. Pike won a silver medal in the long distance biathlon at last month's World Para Snow Sports Championships and had top-10 finishes in three other events. At the 2018 Paralympics, he was sixth in the 15-kilometer biathlon and seventh in the 12.5km biathlon. Pike trains alongside longtime girlfriend Oksana Masters, who has six Paralympic medals in cross-country skiing, biathlon, cycling and rowing.

Competition schedule: Fri., biathlon, sprint (8:40 p.m.); Sat., cross-country, 18k (8 p.m.); Mon., biathlon, 10k (8 p.m.); Tues., cross-country skiing, sprint (8 p.m.); March 10, biathlon, 12.5k (8 p.m.).

SYDNEY PETERSON

Cross-country skiing

Lake Elmo

Paralympic experience: first

Peterson was a late addition to the U.S. team after a standout performance at last month's World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer, Norway. She is so new to the sport that she had to get special permission to race in Beijing, since she had not held a World Para Nordic Skiing license long enough to qualify for the Paralympics. Peterson, 19, won three medals at the world championships — two silvers and a bronze — even though it was only her second international competition. A graduate of Stillwater High School, she is a member of the Nordic ski team at St. Lawrence University.

Competition schedule: Sun., 15km classic (10:15 p.m.); March 11, 10km freestyle (9:35 p.m.).

MAX NELSON

Cross-country skiing

Grant

Paralympic experience: first

At age 17, Nelson is the youngest member of the U.S. Paralympic Nordic ski team. The Mahtomedi High School senior, who is legally blind, began cross-country skiing when he was 7 and is now so fast he requires college skiers to be his guides. As a junior last season, Nelson became the first visually impaired Nordic skier to win an individual high school conference title in Minnesota, capturing the Metro East championship. Relatively new to the world stage, Nelson has competed in World Cup races in Slovenia and Canada. He will turn 18 on Saturday, the first full day of competition at the Paralympics.

Competition schedule: Tues., classic sprint (8 p.m.); March 11, 12.5km freestyle (8 p.m.).