Another Team Minnesota takes on the world in another global sporting event. Here's how you can track Minnesotans in the Beijing Paralympics:

HOW TO WATCH

TV: Replays and some live coverage on NBC (Ch. 11), USA Network and Olympic Channel.

Livestreaming and replays: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

FRIDAY

Biathlon: Men's 6km sprint sitting, 8:40 p.m. Aaron Pike (Park Rapids) won a silver medal in the long-distance biathlon at last month's World Para Snow Sports Championships and had top-10 finishes in three other events. At the 2018 Paralympics, he was sixth in the 15-kilometer biathlon and seventh in the 12.5km biathlon. Pike trains alongside longtime girlfriend Oksana Masters, who has six Paralympic medals in cross-country skiing, biathlon, cycling and rowing.

SATURDAY

Cross-country skiing: Men's 18km sitting, 8 p.m.: Aaron Pike (Park Rapids) takes part in his second competition of the Games and the longest distance cross-country ski event.

Wheelchair curling: U.S. vs. Slovakia, 12:35 a.m.; vs. Great Britain, 5:35 a.m.: Oyuna Uranchimeg (Burnsville) leads a mixed-gender team into round-robin play with two matches. The U.S. went 2-9 in 2018, tied for last place with Finland.

SUNDAY

Cross-country skiing: Women's 15km standing classic, 10:15 p.m.: Sydney Peterson (Lake Elmo) sets off on her first Paralympic event.

Snowboarding: Men's snowboard cross, 9:30 p.m.: Qualification for the event Mike Schultz (St. Cloud) won gold in during the Pyeongchang Games.

Wheelchair curling: U.S. vs. Estonia, 12:35 a.m.; vs. Canada, 7:35 p.m.: Biggest early test for U.S., Canada won the bronze medal in the 2018 Paralympics.

MONDAY

Biathlon: Men's 10km sitting, 8 p.m.: Third event for Aaron Pike in what is considered the middle distance event

Wheelchair curling: U.S. vs. Norway, 5:35 a.m.; vs. Russia, 7:35 p.m.: U.S. faces a Norway team that won the silver medal in Pyeongchang.

TUESDAY

Cross-country skiing: Men's sprint sitting, 8 p.m.: Qualifications and potential semifinals and finals for Aaron Pike, his fourth event; Classic sprint vision-impaired, 8 p.m.: Max Nelson (Grant) participates in his first event.

Wheelchair curling: U.S. vs. China, 5:35 a.m.: Oyuna Uranchimeg (Burnsville) and the Americans face the defending Paralympic champions.

WEDNESDAY

Wheelchair curling: U.S. vs. Switzerland, 12:35 a.m.; vs. Latvia, 5:35 a.m.; vs. Sweden, 7:35 p.m.: Busiest day for Oyuna Uranchimeg and Team USA with three matches in less than 24 hours.

THURSDAY

Biathlon: Men's 12.5km sitting, 8 p.m.: Aaron Pike's fifth and final event; he aims to improve on a seventh-place showing in Pyeongchang.

Wheelchair curling: U.S. vs. Korea, 12:35 a.m.: Final match of pool play for Americans.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Cross-country skiing: Women's 10km freestyle standing, 9:35 p.m.: Second event for Lake Elmo's Sydney Peterson; Men's 12.5km freestyle vision-impaired, 8 p.m.: Race No. 2 for Mahtomedi High's Max Nelson.

Snowboarding: Men's banked slalom, 10 p.m.: Mike Schultz looks to improve upon his silver medal from the 2018 Paralympics.

Wheelchair curling: Semifinals, 12:35 a.m.; bronze medal match, 5:35 a.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Wheelchair curling: Gold medal match, 12:35 a.m.