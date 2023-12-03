Brandon, 14, is funny and loves to talk about history and science. He enjoys participating in taekwondo and building Legos. Brian likes school, especially science and history. Some of his favorite foods include macaroni and cheese, pizza and cheeseburgers.

Brandon would do best in a structured home where he can receive the attention he deserves.

Following adoption, Brandon will need to maintain contact with his siblings and his maternal aunt and uncle.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.