Med-tech giant Medtronic on Tuesday reported a modest revenue gain of 2.6% for the second quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. The company reported revenue of $7.8 billion and a net profit of $1.4 billion for the three months that ended on Oct. 29.

The company's net profits were up a robust 167% compared to a year ago. The company beat Wall Street's consensus estimate for earnings per share. Analysts were projecting an EPS of $1.28; Medtronic came in with EPS of $1.32.

Sales were up 3.7% in its cardiovascular portfolio and its neuroscience group was up 3.5%. But its medical surgical products were up a nominal 0.6% for the quarter, reflecting the ongoing impact of the pandemic as many elective surgery procedures are postponed.

The company's domestic sales categories were all down for the quarter. Medical surgical saw the biggest decline with a 2.6% decline in U.S. revenue. Overall, Medtronic's U.S. sales were down 1.4%.

The company's fiscal year concludes at the end of April.

Medtronic is now based in Dublin, Ireland, for tax reasons but its operational headquarters are in the Twin Cities. It no longer counts as one of Minnesota's Fortune 500 companies because it is no longer based in the U.S. The company has more than 90,000 employees across the globe.

In its first quarter results Medtronic saw sales jump to $8 billion, a robust 22.7% increase compared to a year ago. The company posted a net profit of $769 million for the May through July period.

Medtronic announced just one acquisition during the quarter, a $1.1 billion deal to buy Menlo Park, Calif.-based Intersect ENT, which focuses on ear, nose and throat medical technology. The deal is not expected to close until near the end of Medtronic's fiscal year on April 30, 2022.

For fiscal 2021 the company reported revenue of $30.1 billion. That was up 4.2 percent from fiscal 2020, but still less than the $30.6 billion posted in fiscal 2019.