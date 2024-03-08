Raise a glass and say Sláinte at McCoy's Public House's final St. Patrick's Day. The Excelsior and Grand fixture since 2003 is closing its doors for good at the end of the month.

Marty Collins and his late father, Tom, founded the St. Louis Park restaurant and bar in 2003.

Collins cited "highs and lows" in the restaurant industry in an announcement about the closing. He said he recently sought a partner to help him revitalize "the space or the concept," but was unable to find one.

"While this is sad news, we should all celebrate a very solid run," Collins said.

McCoy's will close March 30.

"We are closing McCoy's knowing we gave it our all and we had a lot of fun in the process," he said. "Our regulars have been our lifeblood; we will miss them tremendously."

The restaurant will host two big events in its final month, where regulars can say a final farewell: a St. Patrick's Day party March 15-17; and an "Irish Wake" March 29-30.

McCoy's Public House, 3801 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, 952-224-9494, mccoysmn.com







