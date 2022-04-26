Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday outlined a plan to use the city's remaining $43 million in American Rescue Plan funding to boost violence prevention, housing, mental health and climate change programs.

"We've heard Minneapolis residents loud and clear: Safety has to be our top priority," Frey said in a 22-minute minute video posted to the city's YouTube channel Tuesday afternoon. "That means both addressing violent crime and advancing proactive measures to keep our communities safer."

The mayor's address marked the beginning of a weeks-long process in which he and City Council members will decide how to use much of the remaining portion of the $271 million the city received in federal aid amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor's proposal calls for giving an additional $1 million in funding to MinneapolUS teams, whose members walk city streets in hopes of connecting people with services and mediating conflicts before they escalate into violence. It includes more than $600,000 for "wrap-around" services for children in the city, as well as an additional $250,000 to support group violence intervention programs.

"The message to these kids is simple: We will support you in making decisions that keep you safe, alive and free," the mayor said. "But if you don't put down the guns, there are serious consequences because we cannot allow our neighborhoods to be plagued with violence."

The proposal includes $1 million for "community trauma" and "de-escalation" programs, and $1.4 million to boost lighting services in the city, including along Broadway Avenue and Lake Street. It calls for providing roughly $5 million aimed at creating more affordable housing and homelessness programs, as well as $3 million to support an effort aimed at eliminating childhood lead poisoning by 2035. It includes $4 million aimed at improving energy efficiency or reducing carbon emissions.

Frey's proposal includes $3 million to benefit North Commons Park — half the amount Park Superintendent Al Bangoura previously said he had requested.

The mayor's speech was released during the middle of a city council committee meeting focusing on homelessness response efforts and public safety programs. The mayor and council members are set to discuss proposals for restructuring public safety systems in the wake of George Floyd's murder — and the mayor used his speech to encourage council members to support his plan to create a new Office of Community Safety that would include police, firefighters and violence prevention staff. Some council members are pushing a separate proposal to create a Department of Public Safety, and public conversations so far have hinged in part on a question of when, and whether, Minneapolis police should be integrated into a new department.

"This is a moment for sincere unity to show our city and the world that transformation is indeed happening in Minneapolis, that we are honoring the calls for change, all without sacrificing accountability or reporting structure," Frey said.

Staff Writer Susan Du contributed to this report.

This story is developing and will be updated.