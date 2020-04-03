Mayo Clinic announced Friday it is leading a national trial to use donated plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment therapy for others infected by the novel coronavirus that causes the illness.

The cooperative effort with 40 institutions in 20 states could verify a vital treatment, given that nobody has immunity against the coronavirus that has quickly spread across the globe. Administered in a handful of U.S. cases already, plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients could provide immune system boosts to others with the illness.

"Theoretically, it gives them an antibody boost, which should help them clear the virus," said Dr. Michael Joyner, the Mayo doctor leading the program.

Joyner said hospitalized patients will be targeted for the therapy, but not just those with the worst symptoms in intensive care. Immune system overreactions could actually be hurting some of these patients, meaning that plasma therapy could be ineffective or even harmful in such cases.

"Certainly in patients that are extremely ill in the ICU, this is a possibility," Joyner said. "The thought is that historically this type of therapy (in other conditions) has been most effective when used relatively early in the course of disease as people are getting sicker and sicker.

"We're going to have people trying it for different indications but I think that rescue therapy (for severe cases) is going to be an area where it's probably going to be relatively less effective."

As of Friday afternoon, Minnesota reported 789 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 156 people needing hospital care and 62 needing intensive care.

Given the rapid increase in hospitalized patients predicted throughout the country, interest in this experimental option could likely exceed availability, Joyner said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally approved the program on Friday after giving initial approval March 24 for plasma therapy as a COVID-19 treatment.

"The FDA remains actively engaged with partners across the U.S. government, academia and industry to expedite the development and availability of critical medical products to prevent and treat this novel virus," said Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA commissioner, in a statement regarding the new plasma trial.

Finding plasma donors could be complicated, Joyner said, because donors must have initial coronavirus tests that confirm their infections, and then back-to-work tests that confirm that they have recovered and that their plasma is safe to use.

Minnesota's case count included more than 400 people who had recovered and were no longer subject to isolation restrictions to prevent them from spreading the virus. However, most of them were cleared due to their fevers and symptoms going away. Few other than health care workers have received second tests to confirm their ability to return to their jobs.

Shortages of chemicals, swabs and other supplies have hampered the ability of the state public health lab and others to even conduct initial diagnostic tests much less follow-up tests.

Joyner said increases in COVID-19 testing capacity at Mayo and other institutions nationwide could help.

Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, for example, started conducting its own testing for the coronavirus this week.

"I'm cautiously optimistic ... but this is going to be a massive logistical pull," Joyner said. "People have to understand that our ability to identify donors and collect the plasma is going to be a rate-limiting step for a matter of weeks."

Mayo also is days away from announcing a serological blood test that can check for antibodies in patients who have recovered from their infections. Joyner said that testing eventually could help to identify recovered patients eligible for plasma donations.

Doctors treating COVID-19 cases at any hospitals can register their patients at uscovidplasma.org for potential inclusion in the plasma trial.