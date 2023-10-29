LOS ANGELES — "Friends" star Mathew Perry was found dead Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources said.
Authorities responded about 4 p.m. to his home, where he was discovered unresponsive.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing, did not cite a cause of death.
There was no sign of foul play, the sources added.
Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death.
