Michigan did something it hadn't done before against the Gophers this season: take the lead.

And it might have taken the Gophers the better part of 25 minutes, but that advantage didn't ultimately last.

The Gophers men's hockey team beat Michigan 4-3 in overtime on Friday in front of a packed 3M Arena at Mariucci. The two teams will rematch Saturday to close out the series.

The team already had a commanding lead in the Big Ten Conference, but this still helped the No. 2 Gophers improve to 18-6-1 (12-2-1 Big Ten). The No. 8 Wolverines fell to 13-9-1 (5-8).

Michigan took a costly penalty with about 90 seconds to play in OT, when Jackson Hallum hooked and brought down Brock Faber as he was crashing the net. Matthew Knies would go on to score the winner with just 8.8 seconds left on the clock.

Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo ended with 44 saves on 48 shots while Gophers goalie Justen Close stopped 31 of 34.

With under a minute left in the first period, Michigan gave up a big opportunity when Mark Estapa earned a five-minute major and game misconduct for smacking Gophers defenseman Mike Koster in the head. That allowed the Gophers to score on the ensuing power play, with Jimmy Snuggerud cleaning up a loose puck with a little more than 30 second left in the period.

But the second period had much more scoring action, starting with Michigan's Eric Ciccolini leveling it at the 12-minute mark. But about four minutes later, Knies re-established the Gophers' lead.

Just about 40 seconds later, the Wolverines again tied the score from Adam Fantilli. And only 15 seconds after that, Gavin Brindley gave Michigan that elusive lead the Wolverines failed to attain in the previous series against the Gophers this past November.

And it almost lasted until the victory. But the Gophers' dogged offense — they were outshooting the Wolverines 44-27 with about five minutes to play — eventually prevailed, with Jackson LaCombe making it 3-3.