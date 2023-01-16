The Wild plan to use 21-year-old Matt Boldy as one of the team's "cornerstones," and they made a big commitment to the second-year winger on Monday.

Ninety-two games into his NHL career, Boldy got a seven-year, $49 million contract.

"A deal like this? 21 years old and 49 million dollars? He better be the most confident guy walking into that rink today," Wild General Manager Bill Guerin joked during a morning teleconference.

Boldy has 12 goals and 17 assists in 42 games this season after a strong rookie season where, after being called up in January, he scored 17 goals in 50 games.

The team's first-round pick (12th overall) in 2019 would have been a restricted free agent following this season.

"We just feel that Matt is going to be one of the cornerstones of our organization," Guerin said.

Asked what type of player Boldy would be in seven years, Guerin said: "A better version. I think Matt could be a high point producer, he's very good on the power play. As he grows physically and experience wise he's just going to get better and better."

The contract has a modified no-trade clause in the final two seasons.

The Wild likely will have salary cap issues for next season with several restricted free agents and defenseman Matt Dumba headed for unrestricted free agency. The offseason is also when the cap hits for the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts escalate to their highest cost, which is approximately $14.7 million.

As it stands now, the Wild will have roughly $9 million in cap space to spend with eight of their current roster players up for new contracts. (This is factoring in a $1 million increase to the NHL salary cap, which is expected.)

"Now we have some clarity, and maybe we can move ahead with some of the other guys," Guerin said.

Boldy was set to meet with reporters later this morning.

Staff writer Sarah McLellan contributed to this story.