Day 2 at Augusta

Keep that card

Danny Willett: The 2016 champion hasn't made a Masters cut since sliding on the green jacket. But he'll be around in 2020 after a sparkling 6-under 66 on Friday. Willett made a double-bogey six at No. 10 but played the back nine in 5 under after that, including a round-the-cup 6-foot eagle putt at No. 13.

Toss that card

Matthew Wolff: The young Californian had his eyes on another brilliant major result until Friday. Wolff, the 2019 3M Open winner who finished T4 at the PGA Championship and solo second at the U.S. Open in his only other majors, limped to a 77 in Round 2 and is headed home early.

On the course with …

Abraham Ancer: Playing in his first Masters, Ancer has a share of the lead after a dazzling 5-under 67 left him at 9-under midway through. Experience is always a key factor at Augusta, but the conditions are much more inviting because of rain this week that saturated an already-soft course. Ancer took advantage, bouncing back from a bogey on his first hole to make six birdies the rest of the way. That came on the heels of a 68 in the opening round, when he closed with four birdies on his final six holes. The odds are against Ancer, however. Outside of the first two Masters in the 1930s, the only time a player won in his first appearance was Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

Masters moment

The 15th hole at Augusta National has seen its share of carnage over the years (hello, Tiger Woods in 2013). The latest chapter belongs to Adam Scott, who plunked his second shot at the par-5 hole into the water, and after a drop chipped his next shot a little too perfect. The ball doinked off the flagstick and rolled into the water again, leaving Scott gobsmacked and with a double-bogey seven. "It was a good shot," Scott said. "I was making a good par and ended up making a good double. I've seen that happen before on the 15th.".

Chip shots

• Bryson DeChambeau begins Saturday's suspended Round 2 at 1 over with six holes to play. The last betting favorite to miss the Masers cut was Greg Norman in 1990.

• Round 1 leader Paul Casey was the last player in the field to card a bogey, dropping a shot on his 27th hole of the tournament.

• In the clubhouse at 3-under-par, Bernhard Langer is a cinch to make the cut. Langer, 63, will be the oldest player in Masters history to play the weekend and his six birdies on the par 5s are tied for second in the field.

• Former Gophers golfer Erik van Rooyen withdrew before Round 2, citing injury.

Key hole

No. 9, 460-yard par 4: Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson each made birdie to end their rounds and be part of a four-way tie for the lead when the second round was suspended.

Quote of the day

"I'm driving it like a stallion." — Phil Mickelson, he of muscular calves and hitting "bombs" added another talking point to his off-course resume.

Tweet of the day

"@BernhardLanger6 is a total inspiration. Congrats bud on ur 36th cut made in 38 years @TheMasters of all ur accomplishments this is unreal.." — Mark Calcavecchia (@MarkCalc).

Day 3

There are 48 players who did not finish Friday evening. ESPN will take the air to show the completion of Round 2 at 6:30 a.m., and that coverage will lead directly into "College GameDay" from Augusta National.