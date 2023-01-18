Monday's rain, along with three consecutive days of temperatures above freezing, has led to big puddles across the Twin Cities — notably the infamous "Lake Chipotle."

The massive puddle in the flood-prone parking lot of the fast-casual restaurant off Hennepin Avenue near W. 26th Street has gained a cult following — with a website touting itself as the "Tiniest Member of the City of Lakes" — and has been known to attract paddleboarders.

But the impromptu lake normally appears during the spring snowmelt. Not in January.

"People are having a hard time retrieving their burritos without getting knee deep in Lake Chipotle," according to a tweet from the Wedge Live.

"Long Live Lake Chipotle," another tweet said.

Restaurant employee Anthony Mason shot a video of the inundated parking lot and posted it to social media. "It's going nuts," he said Wednesday morning.

But Mason noted that while a few cars have been damaged driving through the high water, customers have been able to get inside the eatery without much of a problem.

The attraction won't last long. A company was expected to come and drain the parking lot Wednesday afternoon, Mason said.