A 31-year-old massage therapist has been acquitted of molesting a client at an Edina studio nearly a year ago.

A jury in Hennepin County District Court found Corbin M. Braunheim, of St. Paul, not guilty last week of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with a July 24 session with a woman at the Elements Therapeutic Massage franchise in the Yorktown shopping plaza.

Jury selection began on June 7, and the verdict in the felony trial was returned on Friday.

The woman reported to police that Braunheim touched her sexually three times over the course of the session, according to the criminal complaint.

The studio's owner said Braunheim was indefinitely suspended in November upon learning of the allegations. Given the acquittal, there is no immediate word on whether he will be allowed to return to his job there.

Elements' corporate headquarters are in the Denver area. Elements' studios are owned and operated by franchisees. There are nearly 250 locations in more than 30 states and British Columbia.