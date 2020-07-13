Here's your Minnesota United lineup tonight in its "MLS is Back" tournament openier in Orlando -- and it's first game since it won at San Jose on March 7:

An important late change: Mason Toye will start up front after star striker Luis Armarilla, who sustained a groin injury during warmups tonight and walked off the field fewer than 10 minutes before kickoff.

Loons coach Adrian Heath gave Amarilla a pat on the shoulder as he went.

Captain and veteran defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso is out as well with what Heath called a tight hamstring they won't risk this so early in the tournament and coming back from four months away.

Hassani Doston will play alongside Jan Gregus in the defensive midfield while Jose Aja moved into Ike Opara's center-back spot. Opara remains in Minnesota rehabilitating what he tweeted was a "preexisting" condition.

Michael Boxall is wear the captain;'s armband tonight and it'll bear the name of George Floyd on it.

23 Mason Toye

17 Robin Lod 7 Kevin Molino 13 Ethan Finlay

8 Jan Gregus 31 Hassani Dotson

77 Chase Gasper 4 Josr Aja 15 Michael Boxall 19 Romain Metanire

1 Tyler Miller

Substitutes (and they're allowed to use five tonight): Ranjitsingh, Emmings, Musa, Hairston, Hayes, Edwards, Chacon, Schoenfeld