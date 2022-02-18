Disney unmasked

The masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida. The theme park resort announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, except on enclosed transportation such as the resort's monorail, buses and the resort's sky gondola. Unvaccinated visitors still need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations, according to Disney. Similar changes were introduced at Disneyland in California.

More Europe, less Asia

Delta Air Lines will resume daily flights to Europe from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in spring, in time for summer vacations. Daily nonstop service from the Twin Cities will resume to Amsterdam, Paris, London and Reykjavik. The Amsterdam route also ramps up to twice daily in May and more than twice daily in June. At the same time, Delta has pulled its nonstop service from MSP to both Tokyo and Seoul until the end of October. Also in the works for next year is a new Delta Sky Club Lounge on Concourse G that will offer views of planes landing and taking off over the Minnesota River Valley.

Swiss bliss

Switzerland became the latest European country to ease coronavirus restrictions, including ending health checks for incoming travelers and the need to have COVID-19 passes to enter many public venues. Masks and COVID-19 vaccination passes are no longer required to enter shops, restaurants and other public settings and events. Capacity limits on large-scale gatherings have also ended. The only requirements that remain are an order for any person who tests positive to isolate and mandatory mask-wearing on public transportation and in health care institutions.

