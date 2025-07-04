Marlins host the Brewers to open 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (48-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (39-46, third in the NL East)
Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (6-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-8, 6.98 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -117, Marlins -103; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
Miami has a 39-46 record overall and a 19-25 record in home games. The Marlins have gone 25-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.
Milwaukee has a 21-22 record on the road and a 48-39 record overall. The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .383.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.