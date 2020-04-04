Honeywell shares rose 3% to $135.65 Tuesday a day after the company said that it is adding manufacturing capabilities at a second location, this one in Phoenix, to produce N95 face masks. Once in operation, the added capacity will allow Honeywell to produce more than 20 million N95 disposable masks monthly. Shares closed Friday at $127.45.

Strategic value

Biopharma company Ultragenyx rose 5.6% to $46.91 Tuesday after announcing a key strategic partnership with the Japanese pharma company Daiichi Sankyo for gene therapy manufacturing technology. Shares closed the week at $48.30.

No guidance

Shopify declined 9.3% to $348.79 Thursday after the e-commerce platform provider pulled 2020 guidance. Shares closed the week at $357.65.

Bond sale

Delivery provider GrubHub shares fell 6.8% to $36.88 Thursday after it said it will notify more than 100,000 restaurants using its platform that they each will get a $250 credit — at a total cost to GrubHub of up to $30 million — to help offset losses from the coronavirus crisis.

Shares closed the week at $34.27.

Tweet bounce

Occidental Petroleum Corp. rose 20% to $12.91 Thursday as energy stocks soared after President Donald Trump tweeted that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut oil production by about 10 million barrels or more. Shares closed the week at $13.

Cost cutting

Boeing fell 3.9% to $ 125.51 Thursday after the jet maker unveiled a plan for voluntary layoffs. Shares closed Friday at $124.52.

