FDA bounce

Evofem Biosciences rose 19.8% to $5.99 Tuesday after its birth control gel Phexxi received regulatory approval to access a market estimated to be worth $5.4 billion. Shares closed the week at $5.46.

Rainy day fund

Royal Bank of Canada shares rose 3% to $65.67 Wednesday despite earnings that fell far short of expectations as the lender earmarked $2.06 billion in the fiscal second quarter for souring debt, the highest among the Canadian banks that have reported so far. Shares closed the week at $64.85.

Defying gravity

Ralph Lauren Corp. rose 18% to $84.81 Tuesday despite reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and warning that its fiscal 2021 results will be significantly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares closed Friday at $75.51.

Paying retail

Nordstrom shares rose 13.2% to $19.02 Wednesday as investors continued to bid up retail stocks after Macy’s announced a significant refinancing deal earlier in the week. Shares closed Friday at $16.13.

Profit up, sales down

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings rose 18% to $11.25 Thursday after the wood-flooring company reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit despite a decline in same-store sales. Results included a CARES Act-related tax benefit. Shares closed the week at $9.94.

Sales up, profit down

Dollar Tree shares rose 12.8% to $98.72 Thursday after the discount retailer reported a surge in sales as consumers stockpiled groceries. Profits fell, however, and the company withdrew its full-year forecast. Shares closed Friday at $97.87.

