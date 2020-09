Here’s an updated list of 2020 concert dates that have been reconfirmed for summer 2021.

The Hold Steady: First Avenue & 7th St. Entry, May 21-22.

Ween: Surly Brewing Festival Field, May 29.

Kenny Chesney: U.S. Bank Stadium, June 5.

Winstock Country Music Fest: Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, more, June 18-19.

Justin Bieber: Target Center, June 19.

The Weeknd: Xcel Energy Center, June 19.

5 Seconds of Summer: Armory, June 19.

Halsey: Xcel Energy Center, June 29.

Rage Against the Machine: Target Center, July 2-3.

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett: U.S. Bank Stadium, July 8.

Guns N’ Roses: Target Field, July 16.

Reba McEntire: Xcel Energy Center, July 16.

Twin Cities Summer Jam: Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band at Canterbury Park, July 22-24.

Primus: Armory, July 23.

George Strait: U.S. Bank Stadium, July 31.

Megadeth and Lamb of God: Armory, Aug. 4.

Maroon 5: Xcel Energy Center, Aug. 7.

The Decemberists: Surly Brewing Festival Field, Aug. 9.

Lindsey Stirling: Armory, Aug. 9.

Ty Segall: First Avenue, Aug. 11.

Deftones: Armory, Aug. 12.

Umphrey’s McGee: First Avenue, Aug. 14.

Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy: Target Field, Aug. 23.

Daryl Hall and John Oates: Xcel Energy Center, Aug. 30.

Doobie Brothers: Minnesota State Fair Grandstand, Aug. 31.

Rammstein: U.S. Bank Stadium, Sept. 3.

Matchbox Twenty and Wallflowers: Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater, Sept. 10.

My Chemical Romance: Xcel Energy Center, Sept. 16.

Trampled by Turtles and Wilco: Treasure Island Amphitheater, Sept. 18.

Harry Styles: Xcel Energy Center, Sept. 22.

Makeup dates still pending: Rolling Stones, Elton John, Roger Waters, Tame Impala, the Lumineers, the National, Dan + Shay, Monsta X, many more.