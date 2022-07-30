Speaking to local reporters for the first time since introducing General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell, Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf said he believes the team assembled can reach the "super competitive" edict he set forth upon making changes at the top of the organization this offseason.

"I do believe we have a great roster," Wilf said. "I give Kwesi and Kevin a lot of credit. A lot of work went into it. It is a mix, some great rookies coming in, but we also made some moves in free agency that were smart."

"They did a great job of balancing a lot of factors to get us to be really competitive."

Adofo-Mensah and the front office mostly held the team together, reworking contracts for quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Adam Thielen while holding onto defensive end Danielle Hunter despite having trade discussions about the star defender. Wilf was asked whether he was more involved in the roster construction than before.

"There was a lot of communication involved back in February and March," Wilf said. "We had a very short timeframe, a tight window to work with because Kevin was in the Super Bowl and everything started a little later than normal, but I give them great credit for getting up to speed really quickly."

The good vibrations have reached the highest levels, with Wilf echoing players who have lauded the positivity and energy trying to manifest into a playoff appearance again.

"We're really excited about the season and seasons because they work well together," Wilf said. "Especially veterans who have said, 'You know what, this is good energy and we are looking forward to playing with these guys and the leadership.' It's been positive from that standpoint. Can't wait to get this thing going."

The elder receiver

Thielen is entering his 10th NFL season, a realization that he said hit especially hard with one of his former teammates — Allen — being inducted into the Ring of Honor. Thielen agreed to a restructured contract that gave him more financial security on the roster. But while he turns 32 years old next month, he said he has also adjusted the amount of time he spends preparing his body for the rigors of another season.

"For sure," Thielen said. "Thankfully we have great people in this organization that take really good care of us and really provide any resource we want. Trying to take full advantage of that. When I was a young player, I probably didn't take advantage of that as much as I should've."

