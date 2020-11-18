1. Steelers (9-0)
From the medical marvel perspective, what Ben Roethlisberger is doing a year after his elbow surgery is on par with what Adrian Peterson did in 2012 after his ACL surgery.
2. Chiefs (8-1)
If he wants to settle the score with Jon Gruden’s Raiders, Andy Reid needs to bring a better defense than he had in Week 5.
3. Saints (7-2)
Don’t write them off just yet. Remember, they went 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater last season.
4. Buccaneers (7-3)
Uh-oh. NFC jinx alert. With Drew Brees out for a while, some talking heads are starting to murmur about the Bucs being the best team in the conference.
5. Raiders (6-3)
Heads up, Patrick Mahomes. The Raiders doubled their season takeaway total with five against the Broncos.
6. Cardinals (6-3)
A month after beating a 5-0 Seattle team, the Cardinals have a chance of dropping the Seahawks to 1-4 in their past five games.
7. Rams (6-3)
Sorry, Russell Wilson fans. It was the Rams who cooked Russ to the tune of two picks and a 57.0 passer rating on Sunday.
8. Packers (7-2)
It takes a leap of faith to keep the Packers in the top 10 after they were outmuscled in an ugly win over Jacksonville.
9. Bills (7-3)
Sorry, Stefon’s ego. DeAndre Hopkins is still the best.
10. Dolphins (6-3)
Brian Flores is gaining Coach of the Year momentum after surpassing last year’s win total.
11. Ravens (6-3)
Want an anti-Mahomes stat? Lamar Jackson is 0-6 when trailing by double digits.
12. Colts (6-3)
The only team to lose to Jacksonville has the top-ranked defense and should beat the Packers. Yep. Makes perfect sense.
13. Seahawks (6-3)
Wilson, the Week 5 MVP lock, has seven interceptions in Seattle’s 1-3 slide.
14. Browns (6-3)
Kevin Stefanski needs two more victories to post the best record by a first-year Browns coach since Bud Carson (9-6-1) in 1989. Next up: Home vs. Philly.
15. Patriots (4-5)
Well, well. Look who can still coach a bit.
16. Titans (6-3)
On behalf of Mike Vrabel’s health, the NFL should do away with all special teams plays. All those in favor say “Aye.”
17. Vikings (4-5)
Mike Zimmer:“Aye!”
18. Bears (5-5)
Looking at the glass half full, at least Bill Lazor somehow managed to make Matt Nagy’s play-calling look better.
19. 49ers (4-6)
How does a decimated team spread the injury bug? By forcing its opponent to play Jameis Winston over Drew Brees.
20. Falcons (3-6)
Next up: Winston. In his past four games against Atlanta, the former Bucs starter went 1-3 with seven picks.
21. Lions (4-5)
Is it parity or pitiful that there are six NFC teams worse than Detroit?
22. Giants (3-7)
It’s definitely pitiful that four of the NFC teams worse than Detroit are fighting for the NFC East title.
23. Eagles (3-5-1)
Before going 0-for-9 against the Giants, it had been 16 years since Philly had failed to convert a third down.
24. Bengals (2-6-1)
Welcome to Pittsburgh, Joe Burrow. The bruises are on the house.
25. Panthers (3-7)
What cures a five-game losing streak? A home game against the Lions.
26. Broncos (3-6)
Has Drew Lock set the record for most blah start to a career? In 12 games, the quarterback is 6-6 with 14 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 75.7 passer rating.
27. Chargers (2-7)
Miami made Justin Herbert finally look like the flustered rookie he is supposed to look like once in a while.
28. Texans (2-7)
Houston gives up a league-worst 167.4 yards rushing per game. Next up: The Patriots’ No. 3-ranked rushing attack (161.1).
29. Jaguars (1-8)
Maybe the front office is guilty of tanking, but the guys left on the field sure aren’t lacking effort.
30. Cowboys (2-7)
Mike Zimmer is cool with Andy Dalton returning Sunday. The only time they squared off, Dalton’s Bengals lost to the Vikings 34-7 in 2017 while Andy posted a 27.3 passer rating, second-worst of his career.
31. Washington (2-7)
Hard to believe anybody could steal NFL Comeback Player of the Year away from Roethlisberger. But Alex Smith probably will.
32. Jets (0-9)
How desperate are the Jets? They claimed Pat Elflein off waivers.