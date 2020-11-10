1. Steelers (8-0)

Give Pittsburgh a break. That sluggish five-point win at Dallas was its third straight road game after tussling with Tennessee and Baltimore.

2. Chiefs (8-1)

The Kansas City Anti-Zimmers called 12 running plays and won 33-31.

3. Ravens (6-2)

Yannick Ngakoue's Baltimore stat line: Two games, one start, 79 snaps and one tackle.

4. Saints (6-2)

Drew Brees completed 18 first-half passes to 11 different players while posting a 38-3 win that completed the season sweep of Tampa Bay.

5. Bills (7-2)

Josh Allen torpedoes Seattle's defense and the notion that Russell Wilson is the MVP lock.

6. Seahawks (6-2)

Sorry, guys. Russ can't cook every meal. You're going to have to play some semblance of winning defense.

7. Buccaneers (6-3)

The Tampa Bay Anti-Zimmers ran the ball an NFL-record low five times. And one of the carries was a kneel down.

8. Packers (6-2)

Next up: Jacksonville at home. The Packers would never, ever lose to a one-win team at Lambeau Field. Right?

9. Raiders (5-3)

Derek Carr has posted passer ratings of 107.3 or higher in six of eight games, including a season-high 126.7 in handing Patrick Mahomes his only loss.

10. Dolphins (5-3)

Brian Flores is adding to his coach of the year case. The past month, he's gone 4-0 with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa and a defense that gave up 16.2 points per game.

11. Titans (6-2)

They beat the Bears with the running game stuffed and Ryan Tannehill completing 10 passes.

12. Cardinals (5-3)

Kyler Murray isn't the next anyone. He's the first Kyler Murray. Wow.

13. Rams (5-3)

Like a handful of teams, the Rams spent a fleeting moment as "the best team in the NFC." Now, they're coming off a bye, a buzzkill loss to Miami and a 1-2 record the past month.

14. Colts (5-3)

Baltimore isn't a good matchup for the bad side of Philip Rivers.

15. Browns (5-3)

Riding a 12-year streak of losing records, the Browns head into a three-game stretch against teams with a combined record of 6-17-1

16. Bears (5-4)

Chicago had seven first downs when it fell behind 17-0 late in the third quarter.

17. Eagles (3-4-1)

How do you build confidence atop the NFC East? Have this four-week stretch: Giants, Cowboys, bye, Giants.

18. 49ers (4-5)

Before anyone else breaks, can the NFL just bubble wrap the 49ers and put them in storage until 2021?

19. Falcons (3-6)

Interim coach Raheem Morris is 3-1 with three wins by a total of 32 points and one loss by one point.

20. Vikings (3-5)

Sorry, Purple draftniks. You're just going to have to enjoy watching the best running back in football win some games.

21. Bengals (2-5-1)

Hope you enjoyed not getting bruised during your bye, Joe Burrow. Next up: Pittsburgh.

22. Panthers (3-6)

Out since Week 2, Christian McCaffrey gets 28 touches for 151 yards, hurts his shoulder and could be gone for a while again.

23. Patriots (3-5)

Yeah, it's probably been a while since New England celebrated a 51-yard walk-off field goal to beat an 0-8 team.

24. Broncos (3-5)

They lost to Atlanta 34-27, but Drew Lock put on a show in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns passing and one rushing.

25. Chargers (2-6)

Justin Herbert isn't playing like a rookie. But he keeps losing like one.

26. Lions (3-5)

Dear Mrs. Ford, Jim Caldwell is available.

27. Texans (2-6)

Hey, at least they're 2-0 against Jacksonville.

28. Cowboys (2-7)

Garrett Gilbert became Dallas' fourth different starting quarterback in its last five games.

29. Giants (2-7)

Hey, at least they're 2-0 against Washington.

30. Washington (2-6)

Remember when Dwayne Haskins had a future? Neither does Washington.

31. Jaguars (1-7)

Whew. That was close. Rookie sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton darn near beat the Texans in his NFL debut to give the Jets a two-game lead in the Tank for Trevor Sweepstakes.

32. Jets (0-9)

Losing to Bill Belichick at the buzzer never felt so good. #tank4trevor.