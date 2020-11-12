Last week’s Upset Special — Saints over Bucs — sure has gone to someone’s head. So he’s now thumbing his nose toward Vegas and picking seven upsets in Week 10.

Yep, seven. Half of this week’s games, including one — Colts over Titans — that came true on Thursday night.

First, let’s kick Old Tom Brady while he’s down. As this week’s Upset Special, Teddy B. and Carolina (plus-6) will hand the Bucs their first losing streak of the Brady Era.

Other upset predictions for teams favored by fewer than four points: Washington over Detroit, Giants over Philly, Bills over Cardinals, Seahawks over Rams, and Chargers over Dolphins.

One other game — Vikings over Bears in Chicago on Monday night — certainly feels like an upset. At least to anybody familiar with Minnesota’s fortunes at Soldier Field going back to about 2004, when everybody sat down in front of the TV and said, “No way Chad Hutchinson beats the Vikings. SKOL!!!!”

As for the lock of the week, this shout-out jinx goes to Green Bay, which is favored by 13½ against Jacksonville. No way the Packers lose to a one-win team at Lambeau. Right?

Last week’s picks: 10-4; vs. the spread: 7-7.

Year to date: 87-45-1; 69-63-1

Vikings games: 4-3

Here are this week’s picks:

Vikings (-2½) at Bears: Vikings by 3

Yeah, yeah. Picking the Vikings to win at Chicago in prime time goes against whatever witchcraft the Bears have been using the past 16 years or so. But neither witches nor Chuck Pagano’s excellent defense will stop Dalvin Cook’s current head of steam. Score: Vikings 33, Bears 30.

Bengals (+8) at Steelers: Steelers by 3

Joe Burrow’s grittiness and Ben Roethlisberger’s tussle with the league’s COVID-19 protocol is going to make this game closer than eight points.

Washington (+3½) at Lions: Washington by 3

Detroit is 0-3 at home and oh-so-done with listening to Matt Patricia.

Texans (+3) at Browns: Browns by 7

Picking Cleveland to win a sixth game before Thanksgiving and actually believing it will happen feels really odd.

Jaguars (+13½) at Packers: Packers by 17

Sleepwalking through the Vikings game a few weeks back should help the Packers avoid losing to another one-win team at home.

Eagles (-3½) at Giants: Giants by 3

You didn’t really think the NFC East was ready to be led by a .500 team, did you? Philly loses but will maintain first place at 3-5-1.

Broncos (+5) at Raiders: Raiders by 3

Lot of faith in the Raiders offense. The defense? Not so much.

Bills (+1½) at Cardinals: Bills by 3

Josh Allen outlasts Kyler Murray in what could be the highest-scoring shootout of the season.

Seahawks (+1½) at Rams: Seahawks by 7

The Rams should win. But no way Russell Wilson lets Seattle lose two straight and three of the past four.

49ers (+9½) at Saints: Saints by 7

Forget what everyone said in recent weeks about the Packers, Seahawks, Buccaneers and Rams. The Saints are the BEST TEAM IN THE NFC! Period!

Ravens (-7) at Patriots: Ravens by 3

Even though they needed a walk-off 51-yard field goal to beat the Jets, the Patriots will make this game closer than it should be.

Chargers (+2½) at Dolphins: Chargers by 3

OK, Miami. You’ve had your fun. Now it’s time for Justin Herbert to have his.

UPSET SPECIAL

Buccaneers (-6) at Panthers:

Panthers 31, Buccaneers 27

What’s worse than a 35-point beatdown as a 5½-point favorite against the Saints? Losing the following week as a 6-point favorite against Carolina and giving Tom Brady his first losing streak as a Buc. Yes, the Panthers are 3-6, but they’ve lost four straight one-score games, including last week’s 33-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Last week’s upset special: Saints (+5½) 38, Buccaneers 31.

Result: Saints 38, Buccaneers 3.

Upset special record: 4-5.