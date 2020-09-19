STAT OF THE WEEK

966

That’s how many days it had been since 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon, a former Viking, had played in an NFL game when he stepped on the field in San Francisco last week.

“It’s a blessing waking up this morning knowing that I was going to get to play in a game, finally,” McKinnon said after the defending NFC champions were upset by Arizona.

Finally, indeed.

A third-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2014, McKinnon previously saw live action on Jan. 21, 2018. He had 11 touches and scored a touchdown in the Vikings’ 38-7 loss at Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers gave him a four-year, $30 million deal, but a torn ACL and complications from the surgery wiped out his 2018 and ’19 seasons.

“I woke up [last Sunday] and shed a couple tears and just, you know, took it all in,” said McKinnon, who had seven touches and a 5-yard, go-ahead touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. “God is good, and I’m back.”

MARK CRAIG