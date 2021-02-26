1. Michigan (17-1, 12-1) The Wolverines beat No. 9 Iowa 79-57 on Thursday and are an NCAA title favorite this season following Gonzaga and Baylor.

2. Illinois (17-6, 13-4)

3. Ohio State (18-6, 12-6)

4. Iowa (17-7, 11-6)

5. Wisconsin (16-8, 10-7)

6. Purdue (15-8, 10-6)

7. Rutgers (13-9, 9-9)

8. Maryland (14-10, 8-9) The Terrapins were once .500 overall, but they're in the NCAA tournament mix after four consecutive victories, including one over the Gophers.

9. Indiana (12-11, 7-9)

10. Michigan State (13-9, 7-9) Aaron Henry's emergence has made the Spartans a formidable team again, especially after their impressive victory over red-hot Illinois on Tuesday.

11. Gophers (13-11, 6-11) The Gophers aren't the same team with injuries to starters Liam Robbins and Gabe Kalscheur, but can they finish strong enough to make the NCAA tournament?

12. Penn State (8-12, 5-11)

13. Northwestern (7-14, 4-13)

14. Nebraska (5-17, 1-14) Huskers guard Teddy Allen's 41 points were the most by a Big Ten player this season, but it wasn't enough in Tuesday's loss to Penn State.