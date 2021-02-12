1. Michigan (13-1, 8-1)

2. Illinois (13-5, 9-3)

3. Ohio State (16-4, 10-4) The Buckeyes are 9-1 since losing to the Gophers in early January and are currently the hottest Big Ten team with a five-game win streak.

4. Iowa (14-6, 8-5) The Hawkeyes lost four of five games before turning things around this week with a win against Rutgers.

5. Wisconsin (15-6, 9-5)

6. Purdue (13-8, 8-6)

7. Rutgers (11-7, 7-7) The Scarlet Knights had a four-game win streak stopped that put them in the national rankings for the first time this month.

8. Gophers (13-7, 6-7)

9. Indiana (11-8, 6-6)

10. Michigan State (10-7, 4-7) The Spartans are on a four-game losing streak, which was extended after they missed three games and came back from a lengthy COVID pause.

11. Maryland (10-10, 4-9)

12. Penn State (7-9, 4-8)

13. Northwestern (6-11, 3-10)

14. Nebraska (4-11, 0-8): The Cornhuskers returned from their pause, but their losing streak in Big Ten games from last season extended to 25 in a row.