BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS

Marcus Fuller's rankings, with five teams to watch:

1. Michigan (12-1, 7-1): The Wolverines bounced back from their first loss this season by hammering Maryland at home.

2. Iowa (12-3, 6-2)

3. Wisconsin (12-3, 6-2): The No. 10 Badgers won their second in a row Wednesday since a humbling 23-point loss to the Wolverines.

4. Illinois (10-5, 6-3)

5. Purdue (11-5, 6-3): A four-game winning streak has the Boilermakers opening eyes nationally, especially with road wins at Ohio State, Indiana and Michigan State.

6. Gophers (11-4, 4-4)

7. Ohio State (11-4, 5-4)

8. Michigan State (8-4, 2-4)

9. Indiana (9-6, 4-4)

10. Rutgers (7-6, 3-6)

11. Maryland (8-7, 2-6)

12. Northwestern (6-7, 3-6): The Wildcats are on a six-game losing streak, but all of those games have come against ranked opponents.

13. Penn State (4-6, 1-5)

14. Nebraska (4-8, 0-5)