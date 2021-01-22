BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS
Marcus Fuller's rankings, with five teams to watch:
1. Michigan (12-1, 7-1): The Wolverines bounced back from their first loss this season by hammering Maryland at home.
2. Iowa (12-3, 6-2)
3. Wisconsin (12-3, 6-2): The No. 10 Badgers won their second in a row Wednesday since a humbling 23-point loss to the Wolverines.
4. Illinois (10-5, 6-3)
5. Purdue (11-5, 6-3): A four-game winning streak has the Boilermakers opening eyes nationally, especially with road wins at Ohio State, Indiana and Michigan State.
6. Gophers (11-4, 4-4)
7. Ohio State (11-4, 5-4)
8. Michigan State (8-4, 2-4)
9. Indiana (9-6, 4-4)
10. Rutgers (7-6, 3-6)
11. Maryland (8-7, 2-6)
12. Northwestern (6-7, 3-6): The Wildcats are on a six-game losing streak, but all of those games have come against ranked opponents.
13. Penn State (4-6, 1-5)
14. Nebraska (4-8, 0-5)