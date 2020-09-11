A fire early Thursday morning displaced 67 residents of a Maplewood apartment building.

Flames were shooting out the second story of the building, in the 1500 block of E. County Road B, when firefighters from six departments arrived about 6:40 a.m., said Maplewood spokesman Joe Sheeran.

Crews extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes, but by then the damage had been done. The Red Cross was helping to find homes for residents needing a place to live.

Authorities did not know what caused the fire but said it did not appear suspicious. One person was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries, Sheeran said.

The three-story building with 32 units, which dates to the 1960s, didn’t have a sprinkler system but did have alarms, which helped trigger a quick response, Sheeran said.