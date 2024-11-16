Things have gone so smoothly for Maple Grove this postseason, one had to wonder what would happen if the Crimson faced a little adversity.
Maple Grove withstands Shakopee’s challenge in Class 6A football semifinal
Chuck Langama scored a touchdown in every quarter, driving undefeated Maple Grove into a Prep Bowl final vs. Minnetonka.
Now we know. The Crimson are still the best team in Class 6A, even when things don’t always go their way. Thanks to Chuck Langama.
Maple Grove struggled with Shakopee’s physicality and trailed the Sabers late in the third quarter. But senior running back Langama put the Crimson on his shoulders, running for a pair of 40-yard scores after halftime to lift the Crimson to a 26-14 victory and into next Friday’s Class 6A championship game against Minnetonka.
The game featured immediate bombshells.
Shakopee fumbled the ball on the opening kickoff, Maple Grove recovering at the Sabers 22. On the first play from scrimmage, Langama ran off right tackle and outraced the Shakopee defenders to the end zone.
Maple Grove (12-0) led 7-0 with just 11 seconds gone off the game clock.
Shakopee (10-2) replied with the perfect answer. Kickoff returner Emmanuel Taye, who had lost the ball on the previous kick, more than made up for it by pinballing off Maple Grove tacklers and going 99 yards for a touchdown.
The game was 25 seconds old and already, the score was 7-7.
The rest of the first quarter found both the teams and the fans catching their breath. Shakopee’s defense stiffened and held Langama in check while also shutting down Crimson quarterback Kaden Harney.
Maple Grove regrouped and regained the lead early in the second quarter.
Running back Patrick Wright ran 28 yards to the Shakopee 2-yard-line. On the next play, Langama sliced through the line to pay dirt. The extra point was missed, but Maple Grove led 13-7 with 10 minutes before halftime.
Momentum hovered in limbo early in the third quarter, neither team able to seize it until Shakopee defensive end Andrew McGee pressured Harney into an ill-advised pass. Sabers defensive back Brody Miller intercepted it at the Maple Grove 25 and returned it to the Maple Grove 1.
One play later, T.J. Clark squirted into the end zone and Shakopee had a 14-13 lead.
Maple Grove reacted with the bite of an angry dog.
The Crimson went 71 yards in four plays. Langama covered last 40. They failed in their ensuing two-point conversion attempt but led 19-14 as the third quarter ended.
Langama gave Maple Grove room to breathe when he scored from 43 yards midway through the fourth quarter for a 26-14 advantage. The Crimson defense picked things up from there.
Langama finished with 198 yards rushing on 18 carries and scored four touchdowns. Maple Grove rushed for 318 yards as a team.
