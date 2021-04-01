Morgan Moore scored 21 points to lead Maple Grove to a 65-56 victory over visiting Moorhead in the Class 4A, Section 8 boys' basketball championship Friday.

Terence Anthony-Larmouth added 17 points for the Crimson, who earned their sixth consecutive section championship. It was the third consecutive victory for the Crimson (12-9).

Brady Walthall scored 25 to lead the Spuds (10-11), who were going for the first section championship since 2012.

Annandale 62, Melrose Area 60: Logan Purcell scored 17 points to pace the visiting Cardinals past the Dutchmen for the Class 2A, Section 6 championship. The Cardinals led by as many as 11 in the second half. It was the ninth consecutive victory for the Cardinals (19-1), who earned their first section title since 2017. Grant Moscho scored 24 to lead the Dutchmen (20-2).

Monticello 56, Delano 46: Junior guard Carson Kolles scored 26 points — 16 in the second half — to help the visiting Magic rally for the Class 3A, Section 5 championship. Wyatt Sawatzke scored 13 points and Gus Hangsleben contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic, who trailed by four at halftime. The victory was the fifth in six games for the Magic (8-13), who were 3-12 with three games left in the regular season. Carter Tool led the Tigers (13-7) with 10 points.

Minneapolis North 84, Holy Family 47: The host Polars improved to 14-1 with the victory in the Class 2A, Section 5 championship.

Girls' basketball

Becker 69, Big Lake 33: Julia Bengtson scored 22 points and Megan Gamble scored 16 to lead the host Bulldogs to their third consecutive Class 3A, Section 5 championship. The Bulldogs (16-3) led 42-21 at halftime.

Hill-Murray 58, Mahtomedi 55: Ella Runyon scored 22 points and Lilli Mackley scored 18 to help the host Pioneers fend off the Zephyrs for the Class 3A, Section 4 championship. The Pioneers (19-1) earned their first section title since 2013.

Stillwater 60, East Ridge 55 (OT): Alexis Pratt scored 17 points for the host Ponies in their third consecutive Class 4A, Section 4 championship. Gionna Carr and Lizzie Holder each had 10 points for the Ponies (21-0). The Raptors' Emily Christensen scored 18.

JOEL RIPPEL