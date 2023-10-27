More from Star Tribune
Local
Attempted murder charges for man allegedly in shootout with Minneapolis park police
The late Tuesday incident near Lake Harriet resulted in Friday's charges that came down ahead of the man's first court appearance that afternoon.
Randball
Who's worse off: Vikings without Dalvin Cook or Cook without the Vikings?
The Vikings' rushing attack has languished without a true No. 1 runner this season, while their former No. 1 back has struggled with the Jets and would like to be traded.
www.startribune.com
Rep. Dean Phillips signs declaration of presidential candidacy
Rep. Dean Phillips officially threw his hat in the ring for the 2024 presidential election. The Minnesota legislator signed a declaration of candidacy to run for the New Hampshire presidential primary on Friday in Concord, NH.
Gophers
Kickoff: Your guide to Saturday's Gophers-Michigan State game
Here's where you can find everything you'll need to follow the Gophers vs. Spartans game. TV/radio information, game updates, statistics, our game prediction and more.
Vikings
Ben Goessling's Vikings-Packers prediction: Can Flores conquer Love?
The Vikings defense behind Brian Flores has had success against young quarterbacks this season, are Jordan Love and the Packers the next to fall?