The body of a 77-year-old man was found in a lake in New Brighton just after noon Monday.
The body was spotted about 30 feet from shore in Long Lake and an off-duty firefighter brought the man to shore, said Steve Linders, a spokesman for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.
Allina medics worked to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the beach, Linders said.
The man, who was from New Brighton, had been fishing from shore, Linders said.
