A man who robbed two women at gunpoint and stole from another victim was found guilty of kidnapping, bank fraud and identity theft, the Minnesota District of the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday.

A federal jury found Raphael Raymond Nunn, 52, guilty Thursday on one count of kidnapping, two counts of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

The verdict came after the jury heard evidence that Nunn, dressed in a mask and gloves, forced a woman who had just parked her vehicle in Arden Hills, Minn., at gunpoint to take him to a Minneapolis ATM to withdraw cash "for his own benefit," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. He ordered her to drive to a park and hand over her keys so he could leave.

Surveillance video from area businesses later showed Nunn leaving the victim's vehicle, taking off his mask, and entering a grocery store. Days later, he returned to the same store in his own vehicle, allowing investigators to find his address.

Nunn was arrested Sept. 22, 2022. Investigators found kidnapping evidence at his Minneapolis residence. They learned he had stolen from another victim and robbed a third victim at gunpoint, using stolen credit cards to take money from victims' bank accounts, the release said.

Nunn's sentencing will be held later.