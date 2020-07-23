Authorities on Thursday released the name of the 29-year-old man who jumped into Lake Minnetonka last week to help a struggling swimmer but failed to make it out alive.

Deveric “DJ” Stokes Jr., of St. Paul, was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as the man who went in the water with two women to help another woman early in the evening of July 16 who fell from their pontoon and was struggling to stay afloat.

The three women made it back onto the pontoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but Stokes did not. Water Patrol deputies recovered his body Monday from the lower lake area in roughly 55 feet of water.

Stokes worked as a sous chef at the Hai Hai restaurant in northeast Minneapolis, according to the dining spot’s owner.

“DJ was taken from the world too soon when he drowned trying to save his friend who was struggling in the water while they were on Lake Minnetonka,” Hai Hai chef and co-owner Christina Nguyen wrote on Facebook. “Even though DJ only started in January, he made a huge impact on our lives in a short time. Words can’t adequately describe the kind of person he was ... big-hearted, kind, talented, positive, spiritual, passionate, charismatic, a chef that put soul into whatever he cooked.”

Nguyen has set up a GoFundMe page to help Stokes’ family with funeral expenses.

In a statement issued after Stokes’ body was recovered, Sheriff David Hutchinson said, “Every drowning death is a tragedy. It’s especially sad when someone loses their life attempting to save another.”