Authorities said Monday they have identified the man whose body was located in a burned-out SUV that crashed several days earlier in Isanti County.

Douglas Erickson, 57, of Isanti, was in the SUV that crashed and caught fire Friday night at Palm Street and 323rd Av. NW. in Springvale Township, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A caller to 911 reported the SUV crashed amid trees and was engulfed in flames. Fire personnel put out the fire and saw a body inside.

The fire was so extensive that the license plates and other identifying information on the vehicle was of no help in leading to the victim's identity.

Deputies were advised that a family member called to report a missing person who had left Mora about 7:30 p.m. that evening and had not arrived home, leading to Erickson's identification.