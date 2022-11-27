A man who fled police and kept authorities on a long standoff in a stranger's Prior Lake home Friday faces a number of charges.

No one was injured in the standoff, but police say the 31-year-old suspect fired shots while inside the home, according to a news release from the city,

The man was already wanted on warrants for first-degree burglary and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

He was booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree damage to property, possession of a firearm as a felon, fleeing on foot, providing false information to police, making threats of violence, obstruction with force and reckless discharge of a firearm, the Prior Lake news release said.

Friday's incident began when police were called to the Kwik Trip convenience store at Eagle Creek Avenue SE. and Fish Point Road for a man digging through a business dumpster at about 1:20 p.m.

When police asked the man for ID, he assaulted an officer and tried to draw a gun, according to officials, who added that the officer wasn't hurt. The man then ran off and broke into a nearby home. Its residents escaped.

Police had asked those living nearby to shelter in place or avoid the area.

About 10 p.m., Prior Lake police posted on Facebook that the family was safe and the suspect was in custody.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the scene.