A man was convicted Thursday of first-degree premeditated murder for the beheading of his longtime girlfriend in front of onlookers in Shakopee nearly two years ago.

Alexis Saborit, 44, of Shakopee, first struck America M. Thayer, 56, with an 8-pound dumbbell and then decapitated her with a machete at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street in the middle of the afternoon on July 28, 2021.

Saborit was found mentally competent to stand trial, and Scott County District Judge Caroline Lennon wrote in the filing of her verdict from the bench that "the court finds beyond a reasonable doubt that [the] defendant acted with premeditation."

Lennon pointed to Saborit's "decision to put down the dumbbell and use the machete is evidence of a deliberate mental thought process. ... After the murder, the defendant's actions in fleeing the scene, disposing of the murder weapon and other evidence in separate locations, and changing his clothing show the defendant's consciousness of guilt."

County Attorney Ron Hocevar told the Star Tribune soon after the verdict that "I am pleased with the judge's order as this office believed the evidence showed that Saborit is guilty of first-degree premeditated murder" and can expect to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A request for comment on the verdict was left with defense attorney Michelle McLean.

Alexis Saborit

Zaborit's next court hearing is scheduled for June 1. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

According to the criminal complaint and other court records:

Police found Thayer's body on the ground next to her bloodied car with doors open on both sides. A sheath for a machete-style knife was found in a nearby yard.

A knife, shirt and bloody shoes were found in a recycling bin a few blocks away.

One witness a few cars behind Thayer's vehicle saw Saborit behind the wheel making a hitting motion before throwing an object into a yard. The witness also saw Saborit drag something that looked like a body out of the car.

Police viewed video recorded by a witness through a residential window; it appeared to show Saborit pull Thayer out of the car into the street and then pick up the head by the hair.

Saborit was arrested about 1 ½ miles from the scene near the TraveLodge Hotel where he was staying.

At the time of the attack, Saborit had a court hearing in Scott County for felony charges alleging that he had set fire to the couple's apartment during a confrontation with police in Shakopee. The charges said he had been at the Pullman Club on Nov. 9, 2020, and was smashing car windows outside with a baseball bat.

At one point during that standoff with police, Saborit brandished a machete, which he ultimately threw to the ground.

Saborit told police he and Thayer were going to the court appearance when she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

Thayer and Saborit had been in a tumultuous relationship over their 12 years together. His criminal history in Minnesota includes a domestic assault conviction for attacking Thayer in 2017. Saborit pinned Thayer to the ground because he thought she had talked to another man at a bar.

At the time of her death, Thayer worked at My Pillow. Company CEO Mike Lindell issued a statement soon afterward, saying, "America has been with My Pillow for many years, bringing smiles to so many faces. She was so sweet and kind."

Friends said Thayer emigrated from Cuba and told them she attended high school in Minnetonka. She had a son in the state and a sister in the southern United States.