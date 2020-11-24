A 33-year-old St. Paul man is awaiting extradition back to Minnesota in connection with a Nov. 14 fatal shooting after FBI agents tracked him to Chicago last week.

Murder charges are expected to be unsealed Wednesday. The Star Tribune typically doesn’t name suspects until charges are filed.

The man was wanted for the shooting of 34-year-old Leroy Spivey, of Minneapolis, who was gunned down following an argument near Rice Street and Sherburne Avenue in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood.

Spivey was transported to Regions Hospital, where he died. His death was the capital city’s 30th homicide of the year.

Investigators have solved 28 of those 30 cases — a 93% clearance rate.

“Seeking justice for victims requires a team effort,” Chief Todd Axtell said in a statement. “And between our Homicide Unit, Special Investigations, Forensic Services, all the officers who worked the case and our federal partners, St. Paul has a great team working on its behalf.”

The suspect has at least four felony criminal convictions on his record, including one for 3rd-degree murder. In that 2008 case, court records show he was sentenced to 10 years in prison after an accomplice used his gun to fatally shoot 20-year-old Antonio Sims during a botched marijuana sale.