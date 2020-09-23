A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train north of Minneapolis Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Empire Builder hit a man in Fridley shortly after 7 a.m. roughly 17 miles northwest of its next stop, Union Station in St. Paul, said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari.

The man was hit on the BNSF tracks in the 8200 block of Ashton Ave NE., according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Magliari had no further details about the death other than it did not occur at a crossing on the tracks that belong to BNSF Railway. The man’s identity has yet to be released.

The Amtrak train remained at the scene for about three hours until local authorities worked to investigate the crash and clear the way for it to resume its travels, Magliari said.

Jamie Deyonge-Leibel said law enforcement came into her workplace near the scene and said a three-wheel bicycle left close to the tracks belonged to the man who was hit.

There were no injuries to the 117 Amtrak passengers aboard or to the train’s crew, Magliari said.

Metro Transit had to halt an inbound North Star commuter train north of its Coon Rapids station because of the incident, a spokesman for the agency said. Buses were used to accommodate those passengers.