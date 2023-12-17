The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a use of force incident in Marshall, Minn., after a man died following gunfire during police response to a domestic disturbance call early Sunday, police said.

Marshall Police arrived at the 500 block of Brussels Court around 2:40 a.m. When they arrived, the man was stabbing a woman, according to a Marshall Police press release.

After an officer made contact with the man, the man was tasered, "and at one point during contact with the male, shots were fired." The man died on the scene following attempts to save him, the release said.

The woman is in critical condition after being airlifted to a Sioux Falls, S.D., hospital.

The attack on the woman is not believed to be random, police said.

The BCA is investigating, as it often does in such cases, at the request of the Marshall Police Department.