A 31-year-old man died Sunday after he was stabbed multiple times at a residence in the Folwell neighborhood on Minneapolis' north side, police said.

Minneapolis Police responded to a home on the 3400 block of Penn Avenue North around 3:15 a.m., after 911 callers reported screaming during a party, a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said. There, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

Police attempted to aid the man until he was transported to North Memorial Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe that an altercation resulted in the stabbing and investigators are working to determine what happened. The news release did not suggest an arrest had been made in the incident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the man and his cause and manner of death.