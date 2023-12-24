A 46-year-old man was found stabbed to death in a residence in Minneapolis' Minnehaha neighborhood Sunday morning, according to Minneapolis Police.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Minnehaha Avenue around 8 a.m. and found the man dead. At the home, a 30-year-old woman was taken into custody.

Homicide detectives are investigating. The man's name and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.