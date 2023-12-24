A 46-year-old man was found stabbed to death in a residence in Minneapolis' Minnehaha neighborhood Sunday morning, according to Minneapolis Police.
Police responded to the 5200 block of Minnehaha Avenue around 8 a.m. and found the man dead. At the home, a 30-year-old woman was taken into custody.
Homicide detectives are investigating. The man's name and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Under your feet: The massive, centralized systems that keep the Twin Cities comfy
District energy systems have been in the Minneapolis and St. Paul for decades. Here's how they work.
Local
Man stabbed to death in south Minneapolis
A 46-year-old man was found stabbed to death around 8 a.m. Sunday morning in Minneapolis. A woman was taken into custody.
Local
Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Park Rapids
The woman driving the car told authorities she thought she had hit an animal. She continued driving, returned, and then left after seeing emergency response at the scene, later following up with 911.
Local
Pedestrian dies in Crow Wing County crash
A 30-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Garrison Township.
Local
Woman dies in Anoka County crash
Her SUV veered into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV. A man driving the other SUV was hospitalized in stable condition.