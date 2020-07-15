A man died at a Minneapolis hospital after being shot, authorities said Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in the killing, which likely occurred Tuesday night in what police are calling "a structure" in the 2500 block of S. 10th Avenue.

Officers checked on a small apartment building in the block and located what they suspected was blood in the entryway leading upstairs to one of the units, emergency dispatch audio disclosed.

According to police:

Authorities say they were first alerted Tuesday to trouble around 11 p.m. by a 911 caller who reported hearing a voice saying someone had been shot. A person also was heard asking that 911 be called.

Police arrived at the block that runs along the eastern edge of Children's Minnesota hospital but failed to find anyone who had been shot.

Moments later, officers learned that a man had arrived at the emergency room of nearby Abbott Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound. By the time officers got there, the man was dead.

Police returned to where the first 911 call originated and found a potential crime scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's identity, along with further details about his death, in the coming days.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous. Information provided leading to an arrest could result in a reward.